14,400 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Acquired by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 955,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 4,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,079. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

