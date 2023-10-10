Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $605,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 0.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 640,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

