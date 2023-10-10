Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $31,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AES Price Performance

AES Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AESC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.96. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The AES Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $104.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.