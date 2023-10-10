Seed Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 435.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 159.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,083,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FLBL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 115,198 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1691 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

