Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,260 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.66. 95,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,132. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.