Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 84,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 172,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 165,037 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,920,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,317,000 after acquiring an additional 89,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. 272,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,480. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.