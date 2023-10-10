Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 84,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 172,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 165,037 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,920,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,317,000 after acquiring an additional 89,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. 272,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,480. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.