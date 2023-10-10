Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $16.52 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.63% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUS stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,002. The stock has a market cap of $982.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.