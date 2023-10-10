SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,585 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.8% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,781. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

