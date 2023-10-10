Seed Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,997,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JMBS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,882. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

