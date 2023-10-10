Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 493,143 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

