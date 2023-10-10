Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VFMO stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,020 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
