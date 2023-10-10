Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFMO stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,020 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.