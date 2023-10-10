Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 44.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

