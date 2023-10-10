Mackay Shields LLC Has $11.65 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,190 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 3.62% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 21,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,888. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

