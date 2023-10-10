Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Netflix stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

