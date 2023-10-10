Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

