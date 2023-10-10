Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $19.66 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 182,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

