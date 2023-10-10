Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $26.57 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276,804 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.43% of Valvoline worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Valvoline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 91,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,480. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori Ann Flees acquired 8,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at $425,814.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

