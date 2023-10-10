LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $326.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.70 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

