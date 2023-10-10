The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 17.7% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.50. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

