LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

