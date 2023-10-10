LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,500 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 43.6% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 312,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

