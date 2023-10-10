LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.