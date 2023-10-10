Norwood Financial Corp Has $322,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

