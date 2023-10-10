Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 839 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $272.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

