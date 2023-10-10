Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 220.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Shares of MKL traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $1,464.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,241. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,102.22 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,487.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,397.58.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

