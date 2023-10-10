Boyar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $273,000. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 491,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,792. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.