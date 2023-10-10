Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.