First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

