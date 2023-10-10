State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.4% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 32,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

