Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

