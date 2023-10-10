LGT Group Foundation Acquires 14,711 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BK opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.