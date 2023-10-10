Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.59 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.