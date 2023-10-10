Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

AMGN stock opened at $269.49 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

