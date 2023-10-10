Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

LOW opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.85.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Argus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.