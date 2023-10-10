First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

