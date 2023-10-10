State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

