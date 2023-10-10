State of Michigan Retirement System Has $26.84 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

