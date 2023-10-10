Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.17 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

