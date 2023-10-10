Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 115,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

