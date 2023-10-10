Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.