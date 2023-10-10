Peak Financial Management Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 177,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

