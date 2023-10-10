Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 283,367 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

