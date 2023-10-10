iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 368,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 126,698 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares during the period.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ILTB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 10,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.
About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
