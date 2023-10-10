Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 968.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 265,288 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 515,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 417,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

