Eq LLC Purchases Shares of 913 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,326,000 after acquiring an additional 774,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.32. 2,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,356. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.86.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

