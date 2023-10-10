Eq LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eq LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.7% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.07. 56,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,641. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.14 and a one year high of $94.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.