Eq LLC Purchases 704 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Eq LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.2% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eq LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 244,678 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.