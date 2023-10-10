Eq LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Eq LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,426 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

