Eq LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Eq LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eq LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,868,000 after acquiring an additional 727,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after purchasing an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,874,000 after purchasing an additional 230,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,058. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

