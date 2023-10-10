Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $709,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.05. 11,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,010. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.